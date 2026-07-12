Juveniles’ ‘prank’ leads to sex offender and son facing charges, court documents say

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal that 47-year-old Marco Antonio Gomez and 23-year-old Angel Gomez, are facing several charges after an incident where four juveniles committed a "prank".

According to the court documents, officers from the Sunland Park Police Department were called out to a residence sometime July 01, 2026 regarding vandalism.

After a police investigation, officers learned that four juveniles went to Marco's home wearing masks to dingdong ditch the residence, along with a vandalized image of Marco and cupcakes. This comes after the group learned that Marco is a registered sex offender, court documents say.

The juveniles left the items at the door and proceeded to dingdong ditch, that's when court documents say the Gomez family was alerted and opened the door seeing the kids running away. Marco told police that he went back into the residence to put shoes on, that's when court documents say he called for his son, Angel Gomez to get in the car.

The two proceeded to get in Marco's vehicle and chase after one of the minors who said he "feared for his life" alleging Marco was driving really fast behind him.

Court documents say that Marco drove past the juvenile, cutting of his path, got off the vehicle and grabbed the juvenile by his shirt and Marco then allegedly hit the juvenile multiple times on his chest, asking "Quieres Problemas".

Marco then ordered the juvenile to get in the back seat of his vehicle but then told him to sit down on the ground. During this court documents say Marco got distracted, the juvenile took this as an opportunity to run away, where he would call his dad from a YMCA.

While Marco confronted the first juvenile, court documents say Angel allegedly had tackled a second juvenile to the ground, told the minor to roll over on his stomach, then took away the juveniles phone. Court documents also say that Angel had placed a knee on the back of the minor to keep him there.

Moments later one of the fathers of the juveniles had arrived on the scene with pepper spray telling Angel that he would use it against him but did not move until officers arrived, court documents say.

Marco and Angel had told police they had faced harassment in the past due to Marco being a registered sex offender.

After their investigation, officers with the Sunland Park Police Department would arrest both Marco and Angel.

Marco Gomez is facing Abuse of a Child (Does not Result in Death or Great Bodily Harm), Aggravated Assault (Deadly Weapon), False Imprisonment.

Angel Gomez is facing Battery, and False Imprisonment.

The Sunland Park Police Depar