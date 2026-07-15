Juarez emergency crews respond to 49 incidents within 24 hour

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juarez Civil Protection Department responded to 49 incidents within 24 hours, including a fire at the Rio Grande Mall. From Tuesday to Wednesday, the fire department alone responded to 34 calls.

The Municipal Rescue Unit attended to the remaining 15 incidents, according to the General Directorate of Civil Protection.

Officials said the most significant incident happened at the Rio Grande Mall, where a fire broke out in two jewelry stores. Crews evacuated 25 employees and 90 customers at the time.

The smoke affected 80% of the mall's common areas. The fire damage was confined to the two jewelry stores, officials said.

In total, six fire engines, two water tankers and supervisory vehicles were deployed, officials said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Additionally, firefighters participated in a support mission to remove plants with cannabis-like characteristics at two separate locations along the Dren 2-A canal, officials said.

Courtesy: SSPM Juarez

Personnel from the Secretariat of National Defense and the Attorney General's Office helped carry out the operation.

Officials said you can report irregular situations to 911 or community numbers for various police districts.