Fred & Maria Loya Family YMCA gifted $200,000 soccer complex

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A long awaited renovation was completed today for the Fred & Maria Loya Family YMCA. The U.S Soccer Foundation donated the facility $200,000 which made their dreams of a brand new soccer complex come true.

The YMCA kicked off the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony, there were mascots, dances, summer campers and the YMCA team.

The new complex showcases two fields, one for children with mini nets and the other is a full size field for adults. The YMCAS senior sports director Anthony Noga told ABC-7 the field's capacity can host up to 200 children, or twenty teams.

The President of the Loya Family Branch Gilda Gil said,"It was much needed more and more families are looking for opportunities for their children to be outdoors, playing together building those developmental skills that are so essential as they grow up to become adults."

It was an energetic event and the kids are more than thrilled with the brand new field.

Gilda Gil also explained that the YMCA is committed to offering a "membership for all" which allows people to join regardless of their ability to pay.