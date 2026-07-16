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Food items to keep an eye on amid ‘explosive diarrhea’ parasite outbreak

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Published 11:44 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For nearly a month, much of the Borderland and the country has had growing concerns over an outbreak of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite.

It is caused by consuming food or water that contains the parasite and is characterized by symptoms that can include watery or "explosive" diarrhea. Officials said high-risk food items include certain fruits and vegetables.

According to Angela Walla, a professor in the Department of Animal & Food Sciences at Texas Tech University, who is a microbiologist and food scientist, high-risk produce items include lettuce and salad greens.

Examples of these high-risk items include:

  • Bagged, re-washed, organic salads
  • Pre-packaged vegetable trays
  • Raspberries and blackberries
  • Basil and cilantro
  • Green onions
  • Watercress

The public is encouraged to take appropriate steps to avoid cyclospora by washing all produce thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking -- regardless of whether it is pre-washed.

You should also wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables.

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