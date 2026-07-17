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El Paso student participates in World Cup match, fulfills dream of seeing his favorite player

Garcia family
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Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso family fulfilled their dream of attending their first World Cup after a father and son went to a match together.

Antonio and Naim Garcia live here in the borderland and thanks to the Coca-Cola® FIFA World Cup 26™ flag bearer sweepstakes, they were able to attend the match between Jordan and Argentina in Dallas, Texas, on June 27, 2026.

Naim was selected to serve as a flag bearer and told ABC-7 it was a dream come true, as he has long been a huge fan of Lionel Messi; seeing him take the field and play later that night became the perfect memory for the García family.

ABC-7 spoke with both of them; you can watch their story on our evening newscasts.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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