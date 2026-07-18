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2 US service members killed, another missing

KVIA
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Published 12:01 PM

By David Brennan and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: July 18, 2026, 11:39 AM MDT

Two U.S. service members were killed on Friday and a third service member is missing, U.S. Central Command said in a statement Saturday.

"Two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing in action," CENTCOM said.

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