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Doña Ana County Manager’s contract terminated

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Published 7:35 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to end the employment contract with Scott Andrews who was serving as the County Manager.

The termination is effectively immediately, according to a release by the county. His contract was terminated "without cause".

As part of the terms of his contract and separation agreement, Andrews will receive six months worth of his salary.

County commissioners will now focus on the next steps for county leadership.

A spokesperson for the county stated in the release that, "additional information will be shared with the public as it becomes available".

Andrews was appointed on Aug. 13, 2024 by the Board of County Commissioners. At the time the county said he brought with him "more than 21 years of experience in public sector administration with extensive experience in economic development, quality of life initiatives, community relations, consensus building, and modernization of municipal organizations".

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Yvonne Suarez

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