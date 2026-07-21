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El Paso VA Presents Freedom 250 VetFest and PACT Act Claims Clinic

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Published 10:51 AM

El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)- Veterans can meet with a VA representative to submit a PACT Act claim or learn more about VA health care benefits and eligibility.

Families are welcome to attend a Veteran resource fair, arts and humanities fair, and a special Veteran Car Show.

Free back-to-school supplies will be available for children who are present, while supplies last. Enjoy food trucks and live music from the 1 AD band. The event takes place on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. El Paso VA Main Facility, 5001 N. Piedras, El Paso, TX 79930.

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Nichole Gomez

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