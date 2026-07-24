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City of El Paso confirms 2 additional severe West Nile Virus cases

KVIA
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New
Published 8:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has confirmed two more cases of severe West Nile Virus cases in El Paso, bringing the total up to 4.

The latest cases involve a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s, both of whom have underlying medical conditions.

“West Nile virus continues to pose a serious health risk, particularly for older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “While most people infected with the virus never develop symptoms, severe cases can result in life-threatening neurological complications. We encourage everyone to take simple precautions to reduce mosquito bites and eliminate standing water around their homes.”

Dr. Ocaranza says residents should follow the 4 Ds to protect themselves against mosquitos during peak season.

  • DEET – Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.
  • DRESS – Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.
  • DUSK & DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with Zika can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
  • DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths. After rains or lawn watering, residents should “tip and toss” any standing water they find outside.

About 80% of people who get WNV never develop symptoms. Approximately 20 percent develop West Nile fever, a mild illness that may include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, or a rash.

About 1 in 150 infected people develop severe neurological illness affecting the brain or spinal cord, and approximately 10% of those severe cases are fatal.

For additional mosquito prevention information, visit EPHealth.com and select the Be Climate Ready tab.t EPHealth.com and select the Be Climate Ready tab.

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