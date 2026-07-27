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Donate blood at the KVIA parking lot in honor of Aug. 3 victims

KVIA
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New
Published 5:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 and Vitalant is once again partnering to host a blood drive at the KVIA station Wednesday. Our annual blood drive leading up to Aug. 3 is our way of honoring the victims of the mass shooting but also the donors who stepped up that day.

We encourage El Paso to maintain that very spirit of giving by donating blood at the El Chuco Blood Drive.

You can stop by the KVIA parking lot at 4140 Rio Bravo St. between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 29.

You can make an appointment for the blood drive using this website.

(Courtesy: Vitalant)

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Gabrielle Lopez

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