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UTEP to receive nearly $2 million to improve cybersecurity and AI training; Senator John Cornyn

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Published 3:54 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced Wednesday that The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) was awarded a federal grant of $1,990,265 to improve artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity workforce development.

According to the announcement, Senator Cornyn says that this will ensure protection of critical infrastructure as instances of cyberattacks from foreign adversaries continue to increase.

The funding comes through the U.S. National Science Foundation as part of the CyberAICorps Scholarship For Service (SFS) Program and was established by the Cybersecurity Enhancement Act of 2014, amended by the National Defense Authorization Acts for 2018 and 2021, and expanded to include the AI workforce authority through the Cornyn-negotiated CHIPS and Science Act.

“We must take steps to defend against cyberattacks by training students with the AI and cybersecurity skills needed to protect our critical technology systems,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This grant will help Texas grow the ranks of cyber professionals by funding specialized training at universities across the nation, including at some of Texas’ top academic institutions. I was proud to help negotiate the CHIPS and Science Act, which made this award possible, and I look forward to seeing the advancements in AI and cybersecurity it will support.

The grant funding will reportedly do the following:

  • Provide resources for specialized training in AI and cybersecurity;
  • Support students’ placement and retention in the CyberAI mission of government organizations;
  • And help advance the CyberAI field and the protection of U.S. national security.
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