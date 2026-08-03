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4 people displaced after Las Cruces apartment fire

A fire burns a single-story apartment complex in Las Cruces.
LCFD
A fire burns a single-story apartment complex in Las Cruces.
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New
Published 2:47 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Four people were displaced after an apartment fire on W. Picacho Avenue in Las Cruces Monday, according to the city's fire department.

The Las Cruces Fire Department said at 10:30 a.m., its firefighters responded to a fire on the 1800 block of W. Picacho Avenue. The complex is near the intersection of N. Valley Drive.

Crews found the fire coming out of one of the units. They controlled the fire within 10 minutes, the fire department said.

Adjoining apartments had minor smoke damage, according to LCFD. The cause is still under investigation.

While four people living in the building were displaced, no injuries were reported.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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