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El Paso police seek help finding missing man

EPPD
By
New
Published 4:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday, the El Paso Police Department asked for the public's help in finding a missing 64-year-old man.

Police said Kit Allen McKenzie was last seen July 30 at the 12400 block of Tierra Arena at 4:30 p.m. That's in a neighborhood behind a Walmart off Joe Battle Boulevard and Montana Avenue.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and grey tennis shoes.

Police noted McKenzie has missing teeth.

If you know about McKenzie's whereabouts, call 915-832-4400.

A photo of Kit Allen McKenzie, who police say is missing.
(Courtesy: EPPD)

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Kit Allen McKenzie

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