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Gov. Abbott to speak about housing affordability in Socorro Wednesday

MGN
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Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will meet with families in the El Paso area to discuss a new housing affordability policy, according to his campaign team.

Gov. Abbott will speak with families in the City of Socorro. A specific location wasn't announced.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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