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Visit El Paso to announce ‘major’ conference, expo planned for 2027

A view of downtown El Paso.
KVIA/File
A view of downtown El Paso.
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Published 4:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Visit El Paso will host a press conference on downtown Tuesday to announce a "major conference and expo" coming to El Paso in 2027.

In a press release by Visit El Paso, it said:

"The mission of Destination El Paso is to provide convention, tourism, venue, and event management services to visitors, clients and the greater El Paso community so they can enjoy a pleasurable experience that enhances quality of life and generates economic growth."

The press conference will be taking place in the Maguire Hall at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown at 6 p.m.

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