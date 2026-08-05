New Mexico sues DOJ for allegedly blocking access to Epstein files in Zorro Ranch investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVIA) -- Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Justice filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to access files about Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch.

NMDOJ said the unredacted files are critical to the state's criminal investigation into alleged crimes at Epstein's Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County.

New Mexico's lawsuit asks the court to:

Declare the DOJ's refusal to share the requested files as unlawful.

Order the DOJ to provide access to unredacted Epstein files and related materials for the investigation.

Alternatively, require the DOJ to reconsider the request under Touhy regulations (a formal written demand asking for documents in a lawsuit where the government isn't a party).

Recognize the DOJ's actions interfere with New Mexico's state police powers and are "inconsistent with "inconsistent with longstanding federalism principles."

The lawsuit argued the DOJ's refusal to provide the files violates the Administrative Procedure Act, NMDOJ said. The complaint asks for an order requiring the Justice Department to at least evaluate the request under its own regulations.

"New Mexico has a duty to protect survivors and investigate crimes committed in our state so that perpetrators can be held accountable," said New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. "We asked the Department of Justice to cooperate by providing access to records that may be critical to identifying victims, witnesses, and additional criminal conduct at Zorro Ranch."

NMDOJ alleged Epstein used Zorro Ranch for more than 25 years and that federal records include evidence of grooming, trafficking, sexual abuse and other misconduct tied to the property.

The lawsuit alleged federal prosecutors told the state to stand down from its investigation in 2019, NMDOJ said. Since reopening the investigation, New Mexico did the first law enforcement search of Zorro Ranch, NMDOJ said.