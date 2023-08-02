Skip to Content
El Paso Police ask for help finding woman who has been missing since October of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are looking for 27-year-old Odali Estefany Rojas-Olvera, who has been reported missing in both El Paso and Juarez.

Rojas-Olvera was last heard from in October of 2022. Family and friends say they have not heard from her since then and they believe she could be in danger.

When she went missing, Rojas-Olvera was wearing a black shirt and black jeans. She is 5-feet 5-inches tall and about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Communications at (915)-832-4400 or 911.

