Update: Fire Department officials tell ABC-7 that a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are at the scene of a shooting in Central El Paso.

The shooting happened just before 2 PM Tuesday on the 2500 block of Partello Street.

Emergency crews took one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police officials were not able to provide any additional details. ABC-7 is working to find out more.