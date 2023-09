EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police tell ABC-7 that a car crashed into a pedestrian in Northeast El Paso Friday morning.

The crash happened near Dyer and Hondo Pass just before 11 a.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An ABC-7 crew was at the scene and captured video of police officers setting up traffic cones in the street.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.