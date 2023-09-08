Several pets are dead after a fire at this Northeast El Paso home
Update: ABC-7 has learned that several pets were found dead inside the home. ABC-7 is working to learn more information about their deaths.
Update: Fire crews have put out the blaze. No one was injured, according to officials. Investigators are starting to look into the cause of the fire.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A house on the 4700 block of Sierra Vista in Northeast El Paso caught fire early Friday afternoon.
Officials tell ABC-7 that emergency units were first called out around 12:30 p.m.
There are 18 units at the scene right now. The fire is classified as moderate, with smoke and flames visible by crews.
ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the fire. We are working to learn more information. Check back for updates.