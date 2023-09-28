Canutillo ISD determines threat against high school was ‘unreliable’

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District investigated a threat of "violence" on the campus of Canutillo High School and found it to be "unreliable," according to a spokesperson.

The district addressed the alleged threat in a statement Wednesday.

"Canutillo ISD Police said the school is safe and that contrary to reports, no weapons or drugs have been found on campus. Police also said that rumors that the school would be the site of fun violence have been investigated and deemed unreliable." Gustavo Reveles, CISD spokesperson

Over the past week, the district has also addressed the string of fights happening at Canutillo High School. Videos of those fights have gone viral on social media. Several people were arrested as the result of an investigation into those fights.

"The three individuals charged with state felony charges were booked in the El Paso County Jail and given a $15,000 bond," the district said in a statement. "More arrests are expected this week in connection with the fights."