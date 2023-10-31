Las Cruces man convicted of grooming, sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A jury in Las Cruces found 26-year-old Alexander Ray Diaz guilty of sexually assaulting a teen girl Tuesday.

Investigators say the assault started when the child was 12 years old. Diaz was a close family friend of the child's family, officials say.

Investigators say that the child's mother was alerted to the abuse by overhearing "inappropriate conversations" and watching Diaz's "demonstrative actions."

"In the safehouse interview, the victim recounted several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior demonstrated by Diaz," a spokesperson with the Third Judicial District Attorney stated in a news release announcing the conviction Tuesday. "Police were able to download all social media communications that showed Diaz utilizing manipulative grooming coercive techniques on the victim."