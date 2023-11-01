Fire breaks out at Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire broke out at the Jaycom Apartments late Tuesday night.
An ABC-7 crew was at the scene as fire crews worked to put out the flames.
The apartments are located on the 840 block of Lafayette Drive in the Lower Valley.
Fire Department officials categorized the fire as moderate and quickly put out the flames.
Our crew reports seeing the fire burning in a storage unit connected to the apartments, and that no units appear to have been damaged.
EPFD crews responding to a condition 2 fire at the 840 block of Lafayette Dr.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) November 1, 2023
No injuries reported at this time. Stand by for updates . pic.twitter.com/SS2DL8KHow
Officials say that no one was injured in the fire and, according to the latest update, an investigator is looking into the cause.