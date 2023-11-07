19-year-old woman falls 50 feet down Franklin Mountains at Transmountain picnic area

Update: El Paso Fire officials say the person is a 19-year-old woman who fell down the mountain. The woman suffered minor injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department officials report that a person fell over a Transmountain barrier Tuesday night.

Officials report the person fell about 50 feet and that emergency crews are trying to rescue him or her.

The fall happened near the west picnic area towards the top of Transmountain.

EPFD Special Rescue Team responding to reports of a person that fell over the barrier at the Transmountain West Picnic Area.



Patient reportedly fell 50ft. PIO en route.



Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/Kqd8eus7Bn — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) November 8, 2023

ABC-7 is working to learn more. Stand by for updates.