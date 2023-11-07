Skip to Content
19-year-old woman falls 50 feet down Franklin Mountains at Transmountain picnic area

November 7, 2023 9:12 PM
Published 9:16 PM

Update: El Paso Fire officials say the person is a 19-year-old woman who fell down the mountain. The woman suffered minor injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department officials report that a person fell over a Transmountain barrier Tuesday night.

Officials report the person fell about 50 feet and that emergency crews are trying to rescue him or her.

The fall happened near the west picnic area towards the top of Transmountain.

ABC-7 is working to learn more. Stand by for updates.

