Power back on for West El Paso residents following outage

By
November 7, 2023 3:59 PM
Published 4:04 PM

Update: The outage map now shows that power has been restored to all residents.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Electric Power Outage map shows that several hundred customers are without power Tuesday afternoon.

The map indicates that residents between Executive Center Boulevard and Kern Place are impacted.

A spokesperson with El Paso Electric says the outage started with a substation near Executive.

ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the outage. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

