Traffic Alert: One lane closed along I-10 West in Central El Paso

Update: Crews have cleared the wreckage. One lane remains closed and traffic is travelling slower than normal.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A three-car crash is causing a traffic jam along I-10 West near the Spaghetti Bowl in Central El Paso.

The crash happened just after 10:45 a.m. All but one lane remains blocked off as crews work to clear the scene of the crash.

Emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

ABC-7 crews see that a semi tractor and a small compact car were involved in the crash. We are working to learn what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.