3 people shot at Red Sands, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Published 10:13 PM

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's said late Friday night three people were shot at Red Sands. It was initially reported that there was only one victim.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital with serious wounds after being shot at Red Sands Friday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department Dispatcher.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. The El Paso Fire Department arrived on the scene and treated the victim's wounds before sending them to the hospital.

Police have not yet said if any arrests have been made or what led to the shooting.

Carter Diggs

