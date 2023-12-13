Skip to Content
Socorro ISD employee charged with child porn possession

Update: ABC-7 learned that Colorado has worked at the Socorro Independent School District since August 2013.

Right now a district spokesperson says Colorado is on paid administrative leave.

Jail records show that Colorado was released on bond Wednesday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested a 34-year-old man on child porn suspicions Monday.

Gabriel Andres Colorado is accused of possession of child pornography. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the El Paso Police Department that Colorado was allegedly storing child porn. In October, detectives gathered evidence to prove that allegation, according to police officials.

Investigators got a warrant and arrested Colorado at the airport as he returned to El Paso. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

ABC-7 is still trying to learn additional details about the charges leveled against Colorado and the events leading up to his arrest. Check back for more information.

