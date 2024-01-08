Investigators looking into two-car crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are at the scene of a crash on the 5000 block of Tetons. That is near the intersection with Mount Whitney, in the northeast.

Police say that two cars were involved in the crash. They are going to provide more information as it becomes available. ABC-7 will continue to push for more answers, and we have a crew going to the scene of the crash right now.

Stand by for more updates.