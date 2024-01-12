One person found dead in Socorro residential home fire

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- One man was found dead inside a Socorro residential home while a fire at the residence was being extinguished. This according to Socorro Police Department.

The cause of death of the man is still unknown.

It happened at 366 Yamaha Drive at 10:34 p.m.

The identity of the man found is still unconfirmed but believed to be known. The police department will not release that information until a positive identification has been made.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This is a developing story.