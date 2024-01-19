Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Horizon Fire Department battling mobile home fire

KVIA
By
New
Published 8:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon Fire Department crews are currently putting out a mobile home fire on 560 South Ascencion St. in Agua Dulce, Texas, which is near Horizon.

According to Horizon Fire Department, 6 vehicles and 18 firefighters were sent out to combat the flames. No injuries have been reported, but firefighters are looking for animals that may be trapped inside the home.

An ABC-7 viewer who called in said the fire started at around 8 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content