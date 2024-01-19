Horizon Fire Department battling mobile home fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon Fire Department crews are currently putting out a mobile home fire on 560 South Ascencion St. in Agua Dulce, Texas, which is near Horizon.

According to Horizon Fire Department, 6 vehicles and 18 firefighters were sent out to combat the flames. No injuries have been reported, but firefighters are looking for animals that may be trapped inside the home.

An ABC-7 viewer who called in said the fire started at around 8 p.m.