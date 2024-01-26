Teens detained for allegedly pointing a gun out of a car in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers took several teens into custody after officials received reports the teens had been riding in a car and pointing a gun out the window.

This happened on the 1800 block of Zaragoza Road in East El Paso just before 4:45 p.m. Friday.

"There are no reports of any injuries and there is no threat to the public," police said.

Police say no further information is available at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

Check back for updates.