Loaded gun found on Da Vinci high school bus in El Paso, superintendent says an armed security guard left it there by accident

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several students at Da Vinci School for Science and the Arts found a loaded gun on a school bus, the Burnham Wood Charter Schools superintendent told ABC-7. Officials said the gun was left there by accident by an armed security guard.

Da Vinci is a part of the Burnham Wood Charter Schools. Superintendent Joe Gonzales said officials are conducting an internal investigation, and have contacted authorities. He did not say whether the security guard in question is facing any charges, nor did he say what the consequences against that security guard would be. However, he did say the course of action that they choose will be serious.

ABC-7 sat down with Gonzales to ask about the incident. Tune into ABC-7 at 6 and 10, and check back on this article for more details.