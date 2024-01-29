Police investigate shooting in Northwest El Paso, one person in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting on the 7800 block of Enchanted Ridge.

Police say that one person was shot just after 9:45 a.m. ABC-7 is working to learn more about that person's condition.

Police say they have one person in custody. They are not releasing any other information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. ABC-7 is working to get more details. Stay tuned.