Construction worker seriously injured by falling concrete, OSHA investigating

Update: El Paso Fire Department officials say a piece of falling concrete injured the worker. OSHA is now investigating.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A construction worker suffered a serious injury at a site in the Lower Valley.

First responders confirm the worker was injured just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on the 7200 block of Mimosa Avenue, just feet from Riverside Elementary School.

Emergency crews rushed the worker to Del Sol Medical Center with serious injuries.

ABC-7 is working to learn more. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.