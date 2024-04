VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An ABC-7 viewer sent in dramatic images of a fire burning at a residence. The viewer reported that the fire is happening in Vado, New Mexico.

Courtesy: Fred Acosta

An ABC-7 crew saw the aftermath of the fire. There was burned debris scattered across the dirt in front of the home.

Parts of the dirt yard were muddy from water left behind by emergency crews' efforts to fight the flames.

ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the fire.