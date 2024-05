EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was injured in a shooting at the 2100 block of Cumbre Negra, according to El Paso Police. The call that alerted police came in at 7:16 p.m.

The injured person has been taken to a local hospital.

An ABC-7 crew is en route to the scene to learn more. We'll continue to update this article as we find out more information.