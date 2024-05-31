Skip to Content
20-year-old charged after police say he did doughnuts in the parking lot of the Top Golf in West El Paso

EPPD
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 20-year-old Tye Mora is charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle after an officer tried to pull him over for doing doughnuts in the parking lot of the Top Golf in West El Paso.

When the police officer tried to pull him over, officials say Mora refused to stop and "endangered several pedestrians" in the parking lot.

Officers booked Mora on a $15,000 bond.

This happened on May 24, 2024 at 10:02 PM.

