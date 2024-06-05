Skip to Content
Two bodies recovered from Sunland Park desert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire Department has confirmed that two people were found dead in the desert near the mile 6 marker on McNutt Road in Sunland Park. The department first posted about the incident at around 8:15 p.m. on their X account.

Sunland Park Fire Department says that it was called out by Border Patrol for a search and rescue with possible heat related injuries. They have not revealed the identities of the deceased, or confirmed if they are migrants.

The scene has been turned over to law enforcement.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to find out more. We will update this article when we learn more information.

