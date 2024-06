They say the investigation continues.

No injuries are being reported, according to Horizon Public Information Officer.

Police officers responded to the Bill Newkirk Wy and Lago Maggiore St.

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon Police are searching for the people involved in a shooting, Thursday morning.

