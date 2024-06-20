One person seriously injured following crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is seriously injured following a crash in east El Paso.

Police dispatch told ABC-7, units responded to the intersection of Montana Ave. and Carnegie Ave after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

We know that one person was taken to the hospital.

They also that Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene.

This prompted the area to be closed for some hours as they investigated the cause of the crash.

East and westbound lanes reopened just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.