Las Cruces police looking for man wanted on attempted murder warrant

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking for 30-year-old Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez. A spokesperson say he is "believed to be responsible for a shooting" Sunday around 3:30 PM at an apartment on the 1400 block of south Telshor Boulevard.

Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez (Courtesy: Las Cruces Police Department)

An unidentified 36-year-old man was critically injured in the shooting. He is still recovering in the hospital, police say.

"Investigators learned Jacquez was at the apartment with his girlfriend when his friend, the 36-year-old victim arrived," the police spokesperson said Monday. "The two got into an argument before Jacquez fired at least one round, striking the victim."

When police arrived at the apartment, Jacquez had already run off. Now investigators have a warrant for his arrest on attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police.

If you know where Jacquez is, police ask you call them.

"Jacquez may still be armed with a firearm and should not be approached," the police spokesperson explained. "Anyone who harbors or aids a wanted person could also be charged with a crime."