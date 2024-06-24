Skip to Content
Resident says vehicle slammed through wall of East El Paso home

KVIA
Published 2:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a hole in the side of an East El Paso house after the residents say a vehicle slammed through one of their walls.

An ABC-7 crew took this image at the home, located on the 11200 block of Campestre in East El Paso.

One of the residents said the crash happened Friday when a "bucket truck," commonly used by utility services, crashed into the home.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash and what vehicle was involved in the collision.

Emma Hoggard

