Downed power lines closing Vinton Road, traffic redirected

TXDOT
Published 3:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Power lines are down, closing all lanes of Vinton Road in both directions. Traffic is being detoured to I-10 East. Desert South is also closed.

