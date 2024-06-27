Downed power lines closing Vinton Road, traffic redirected

CRASH ALERT ‼️ Vinton Rd all lanes closed east- and westbound due to downed power lines. Traffic detoured onto I-10 East. Desert South is closed and there's a scheduled left lane closure for today at I-10 East @ Los Mochis. Traffic is flowing now but could see some backup soon. pic.twitter.com/6s6P4vYNUU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Power lines are down, closing all lanes of Vinton Road in both directions. Traffic is being detoured to I-10 East. Desert South is also closed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.