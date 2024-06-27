Heavy police presence spotted at East El Paso motel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officers are surrounding a motel in East El Paso. Images sent in by an ABC-7 viewer shows a heavy presence by several agencies around the Motel 6 north of I-10 near Lomaland.

Courtesy: William Linney

A DPS helicopter was also spotted in the air above the area of the motel. Witnesses say the helicopter was circling the scene.

Courtesy: William Linney

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene now and we will provide more details as they become available.

Also happening in the area, a large crash is significantly slowing down traffic on I-10 east.

Courtesy: TXDOT

The TXDOT alert system shows two lanes blocked, as well as the shoulder. Cameras show backup in the area, all the way to the Viscount entrance.

Courtesy: TXDOT

The crash happened at 6:04 PM, according to TXDOT. The clearing time is unknown.