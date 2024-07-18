Man arrested in El Paso on child sex abuse charges filed in Dona Ana County

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 40-year-old Isaac Lee Martinez is in the Dona Ana County Detention Center on multiple charges. Those include criminal sexual penetration (force/coercion), criminal sexual contact of a minor (unclothed), and criminal sexual contact with a child.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

El Paso Jail records show law enforcement in El Paso detained Martinez on July 14, 2024. He was transferred and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center July 18, 2024, according to Dona Ana County jail records.

Jail records also show that officials are holding Martinez without bond and that they had taken him in on an arrest warrant for the felony charges.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to Martinez's arrest. Check back for updates.