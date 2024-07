EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in West El Paso, early Friday Morning.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-10 between Mesa St. and Resler Dr.

El Paso Fire dispatch did confirm that one person sustained serious injuries.

They also tell ABC-7 that the call of the crash came in minutes after 3 a.m.

Currently, all lanes eastbound lanes are closed.