Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

One person seriously injured after motorcycle crash on Transmountain

By
Updated
today at 6:35 AM
Published 6:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is recovering in the hospital after being seriously injured in a motorcycle crash, Wednesday night.

According to El Paso Police Traffic, the crash happened Transmountain/Loop 375 East at Mile Marker 19.

Fire dispatch says the call came in around 11:30 p.m.

They also say the person was taken to University Medical Center.

El Paso Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Our ABC-7 crew say, deputies were also focusing their attention to a pick-up truck near by but have not said if it was involved in the crash.

Eastbound lanes on Transmountain Rd. were closed for hours but have since reopened.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content