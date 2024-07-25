One person seriously injured after motorcycle crash on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is recovering in the hospital after being seriously injured in a motorcycle crash, Wednesday night.

According to El Paso Police Traffic, the crash happened Transmountain/Loop 375 East at Mile Marker 19.

Fire dispatch says the call came in around 11:30 p.m.

They also say the person was taken to University Medical Center.

El Paso Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Our ABC-7 crew say, deputies were also focusing their attention to a pick-up truck near by but have not said if it was involved in the crash.

Eastbound lanes on Transmountain Rd. were closed for hours but have since reopened.