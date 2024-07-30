El Paso woman leaves keys in her unlocked car, has it stolen by teen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police officers just arrested 19-year-old Andrew Gabriel Hernandez. They charged him with theft of property (valued $2,500 to $30,000) and evading or resisting arrest and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $35,000.

Courtesy: EPPD

An ABC-7 crew captured images of what is believed to be the end of the crash.

Auto theft investigators say the victim had just gotten home and parked in her driveway, leaving her keys in the car and her car door open. Police say Hernandez then allegedly got into the car and drove off.

The victim then flagged down a passing driver, who happened to be an undercover police officer. Other officers were then able to stop Hernandez after a pursuit, which involved a DPS aircraft. Hernandez lost control and crashed into the median of Loop 375. Police then took him into custody.

The incident happened before 9:30 AM July 29, 2024.