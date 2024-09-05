‘Secure’ status lifted at Santa Teresa Middle School

Update: During a news conference this morning, the Gadsden ISD superintendent explained that after an extensive search, reports that a student may have had a weapon were found to be unsubstantiated.

The "Secure" status was therefore lifted and the day is proceeding normally.

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Santa Teresa Middle School was placed under a "Secure" status earlier this morning after a "security concern" was discovered.

"At that time, there was no immediate danger to students or staff, and all students on campus were safe," Gadsden ISD officials say. "We worked closely with law enforcement throughout the morning to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of everyone on campus."

Gadsden ISD officials say that earlier today, parents who had not yet dropped off their children kept them home. Students who were already on buses or on campus stayed put.